Medanta Hospital denies allegations of corruption, calls it ‘irresponsible and frivolous’

Calling allegations of money laundering and corruption in setting up the Medanta Hospital as well as its operations as absurd, the hospital on Wednesday issued a statement noting that the claims against the hospital and its senior officials “are irresponsible and frivolous accusations.”

Last week an FIR was lodged against chairman and managing director of Medanta Hospital Naresh Trehan, his organisation Global Health Pvt. Ltd., and 14 others, including various Haryana government officials, for alleged corruption.

The FIR followed directions of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar, under IPC Sections related to criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery, Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The matter was taken to court by Gurgaon-based RTI activist Raman Sharma.

The hospital said in a statement “Mr. Sharma’s claims against our Chairman and others are completely false and baseless allegations.”

“The allegations are absurd, and in fact, what has been overlooked is that Raman Sharma had previously filed two cases, identical to this one in Delhi, one in Patiala House Court and one in the Delhi High Court.

Both these cases were dismissed, and the judge rejected his allegations as “vague, unspecific and not even a single incident with sufficient detail has been mentioned in the entire complaint.”

“After failing in the courts in Delhi, he went to the District Court in Gurugram. He did not disclose to the court in Gurugram that a full enquiry had already been completed and it was found that the allegations were baseless. This is how he mischievously misled the court into passing an order in his favour. Raman Sharma has been accused of extortion in 2015 and an FIR was registered against him (FIR 0548 dated 10/10/2015 at the Central Police Station, Faridabad). Extortionists have found a fertile breeding ground, while claiming to be RTI activists,” the one page statement has noted.