Mechanism of issuing challans faulty, plea in HC

New Delhi

26 November 2020 00:17 IST

A petition filed before the Delhi High Court has claimed that the mechanism of issuing challans under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act of 2019 was “arbitrary and faulty” and needs to be rectified using better technology.

Challans were being issued without proper and reliable technology in place and there was need for “standardisation of the technology used for monitoring traffic violations”, the plea by advocate Sonali Karwasra said.

It said that there have been instances where hefty fines have been issued due to faulty equipment and then the penalties had to be revoked. She cited the instance of the alleged bulk recall of more than 1.57 lakh challans issued by the traffic department for overspeeding on NH-24 between August and October 10, 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

“The speed violation detection technology, the drunken driving breathanalyzing technology and the red-light violation technology are not in accordance with the changing times,” the plea said.

The government “has not put the information regarding the technology being installed to monitor these traffic violations and as such no information is available in public domain with respect to errors/limitations/restrictions of the technology used,” the plea said.