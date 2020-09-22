Mechanic held for injuring 3 persons with client’s car

A 28-year-old car mechanic, who hit an autorickshaw with a luxury car in an inebriated state and injured three pedestrians, was apprehended from southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Alam, a resident of New Seelampur, the police said.

During patrolling on Sunday at 8.55 pm, the police found a luxury car and an autorickshaw in an accidental condition near Sarai Kale Khan. Enquiry revealed that after hitting the autorickshaw near Sarai Kale Khan red light, the car jumped to the opposite side of the road and injured three pedestrians, a senior police officers said.

The injured — identified as Brijesh, Mahender and Suresh — were sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“On further enquiry, it was revealed that the car was being driven by Alam. His two women friends were accompanying him. The driver was drunk and some beer bottles were found in the car,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said.

The auto was driven by one Sachin. He escaped unhurt in the accident, the police said.

The accused said that he works as a car mechanic at Seelampur in north-east Delhi and the vehicle belongs to one of his clients, who left it to his workshop for repairing, the DCP said.

On Sunday, he, in an inebriated state, took his two friends for a ride to Kalkaji, the police said.

He was driving the car at a very high speed. When he reached near Sarai Kale Khan red light, the car went out of control and hit the auto. The car jumped over the divider and hit three pedestrians, Mr. Meena said.