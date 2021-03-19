Delhi

Meat shops to remain shut on Tuesdays

The meat shops in the city would remain shut on Tuesdays. The decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Thursday. The licence fee for the meat shops has also been doubled.

In a general meeting, the MCG House decided to hike the licence fee for the meat shops from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. Among other decisions, it hiked the fine for illegal meat shops from ₹500 to ₹5,000.

