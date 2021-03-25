Meat shop owner killed in south Delhi

Unidentified accused who arrived on two-wheelers absconding

A 25-year-old meat shop owner was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons on Tuesday in south Delhi’s Dakshinpuri, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Dalip alias Kunal, had sustained multiple bullet injuries on his body, but the exact number will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination, they said.

An intimation was received from Batra Hospital where the victim was taken for treatment and declared brought dead, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “During inquiry, it surfaced that the victim used to run a meat shop in Dakshinpuri and around 11.20 p.m., while he was standing near his shop, some persons on two-wheelers came and fired at the him with illegal weapons.”

Dalip was a resident of Madangir and was involved in seven cases, including murder and robbery.

“We have registered a case in connection with the incident and multiple teams have been formed to identify and the trace the accused persons,” Mr. Thakur said.

The police are probing all angles, including that of personal enmity and have also been looking for footage of CCTV cameras in and around the area, if any, to identify the suspects and ascertain the routes taken by them while escaping.