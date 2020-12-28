‘Measures being taken to ensure fair prices for farm produce’

28 December 2020 01:01 IST

550 village cooperative societies, agricultural cooperative marketing societies notified as mandi sub-yards: Rajasthan Minister

The cooperative sector in Rajasthan has been playing an important role in agricultural activities of farmers. The Congress government here has been working for farmers’ welfare since they are treated as the backbone of the State’s economy, says Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana in an interview to The Hindu

Farmers across the country are agitating against the Centre’s agriculture sector laws. Rajasthan’s farmers are also staging a protest at the Haryana border. How concerned is the State government about their welfare?

The Congress government in Rajasthan has been constantly taking measures for the farmers’ welfare since we treat them as the backbone of the State’s economy. Several new schemes and policies for farmers, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, are being implemented effectively in a transparent manner.

Advertising

Advertising

Farmers are finding it increasingly difficult to sell their produce at remunerative prices. What efforts have been made in this regard?

The State government has notified 550 village cooperative societies as well as agricultural cooperative marketing societies as mandi sub-yards for ensuring fair prices and expeditious payments to farmers. They can now sell their produce at one of the notified markets near their agricultural land and village. Open bidding has also fetched them better price. Over 19,200 farmers have benefited from the sale of 6.70 quintal of produce for ₹152.95 crore.

The State government had recently assured low-interest loans to save farmers from forced selling. Has the scheme benefited the farmers?

The State government has announced disbursement of loans against the stored produce of farmers at a nominal interest rate of 3% to ensure that they are not forced to sell the farm produce and are still able to meet their financial needs. Over 2,000 farmers associated with 840 cooperatives have availed of an aggregate loan amounting to ₹20.46 crore under the scheme. They held more than 1.14 lakh quintals of their produce worth ₹32 crore.

A large number of farmers depend on loans to meet their agricultural expenses. Has the Cooperative Department taken measures to reduce their financial hardship?

Efforts are being made to make expensive equipment available on lease at affordable prices. Village cooperative societies and agricultural marketing cooperative societies are being associated with custom hiring centres and ₹8 crore has been sanctioned for opening these centres at 100 cooperatives. New village cooperative societies have also been formed across the State. They will help the farmers access loans, purchasing fertlisers and other activities at their own village panchayat. The approval for 129 primary agricultural credit societies and 21 large area multi-purpose societies has associated 75,000 more people with the cooperative sector.

Which crops are being procured on minimum support prices in Rajasthan? How are the procurement centres functioning?

We have enhanced the limit for procurement of moong and groundnuts by 10%, providing the benefit to over 29,000 farmers. The 266 procurement centres for moong and 365 for groundnuts have so far purchased 30,638 metric tonnes and 7,253 metric tonnes of the two farm produce, respectively.

The functioning of cooperative banks has often come into question in Rajasthan. Are some efforts being made to improve the process for loan disbursement by these?

For the first time in the country, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot introduced an online registration and disbursement scheme for farm loans in 2019. This has done away with discrepancies in the distribution of loans. Biometric and Aadhaar-based verification, which helped in selecting genuine farmers, has led to the association of 12.72 lakh new members with the farm loan process.