Delhi

MCOCA invoked against man

Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against criminal Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who has several heinous cases registered against him.

He had fled police custody in 2020.

Jathedi and his gang members are involved in over 25 cases of murder in different States, the police said, adding that he is suspected to have fled the country.

Sushil case connection

Jathedi is said to be a close accomplice of Sonu Mahal — who was allegedly thrashed along with Sagar Dhankar in north-west Delhi’s Chhtrasal Stadium — leading to Sagar’s murder.

This is the incident in which two-time Olympian Sushil Kumar has been arrested.

