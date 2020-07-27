MCG demolishes 500 shanties on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road

Around 500 shanties at Shyam Jha colony in the Aravalis behind the ‘Marble Market’ on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road were demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Monday. Earlier on July 23, 100-odd shanties were demolished at the colony.

The residents contended that they had been staying at the colony for more than two decades and had identity documents, such as voter identity card, Aadhaar card and labour cards. They said that most of them were rendered jobless due to the pandemic and were now even without shelter and food.

Saroj Devi, one of the residents, alleged that the demolition squad pulled her shanty down on July 23 without prior information. She said that she had been preparing for her daughter’s wedding and bought utensils, clothes and a water tank, but all the items were damaged. “My husband was away at that time. The women police personnel did not allow me and my daughter to even remove our belongings,” said Saroj, a domestic worker. Sheela Devi, a widow, said she had been making both ends meet somehow, but had lost “everything” in the drive. The families alleged that they were forced to stay put under the open sky and had no where to go.

“It has been raining every other day. The government has been asking people to stay indoors due to the pandemic, but we are homeless. We cannot even afford to rent a room,” said Shri Ram.

Santosh Paswan, who works at a courier office, said “Around 80% people here are without jobs now.” Arun Kumar, another resident, alleged that the demolition squad took away belongings, including grocery items.

Most of the residents at the colony are construction and domestic workers from Bihar and U.P.

Urmila, a resident, claimed the residents met Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad on Sunday, but he too expressed his inability to help.

Joint Commissioner, Zone-III, Hari Om, claimed that announcements were made before the demolition drives.