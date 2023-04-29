‘MCD’s stance before panel on sealing remains anti-trader’

April 29, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

Traders with shops at local shopping centres (LSC) in the city said that officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) maintained an “anti-trader” stance at Friday’s hearing before a Supreme Court-appointed judicial committee on sealing.

Earlier this month, traders were upset with the officials for not favouring them at the first hearing before the same panel, despite the MCD House passing resolutions against the sealing of shops at LSCs.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi told The Hindu she had written to the MCD Commissioner over the pending implementation of the resolutions. She added that she will look into the traders’ grievances.

However, a senior official of the MCD said it is “only following due procedure, the traders must pay conversion charges in order to de-seal their shops”.

In 2017 and 2018, upper floors and basements at many LSCs in the Capital were sealed, following the directions of a monitoring committee — also appointed by the SC — on the usage of residential properties for commercial purposes without the payment of conversion charges.

Hargurdev Singh, a trader whose shop in the Defence Colony market remains sealed, said the MCD is taking advantage of the fact that some markets are not recognised as designated LSCs.

Rakesh Thukral, a Green Park-based LSC trader, said, “The resolution passed in the MCD House to de-seal our shops is all bluff. The MCD is only wasting time.”

Traders from markets in Greater Kailash-I and Hauz Khas, among others, echoed the sentiment, adding that only the monitoring committee can solve the issue.

During a special meeting in March to pass the annual budget, the MCD House had passed three resolutions moved by councillors of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party against the sealing drive. It included a private member resolution that the corporation will speak in favour of traders before the judicial committee.

Solving the issues of traders was among AAP’s 10 promises before the MCD polls last December.

AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday had said that if the civic body continued with its current stance, there will be “strict investigation into the matter”.