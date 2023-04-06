MCD’s stance before committee on sealing leaves traders upset

April 06, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

A week after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cleared resolutions against sealing of shops at local shopping centres (LSCs), lawyers of the civic body on Wednesday appeared before a Supreme Court-appointed judicial committee.

Traders with shops at LSCs who attended the hearing, however, were unhappy, with most stating that the MCD officers were reluctant to take a stand in favour of the shop owners.

In a statement, the office of Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “We are examining why the officers have not implemented the resolution passed by the House. We will take strict action against the officers who have caused such non-adherence.”

Resolutions passed

The sealing of LSC shops had started in 2017, following the directions of a monitoring committee — also appointed by the apex court — on the usage of residential properties for commercial purposes without the payment of conversion charges.

Last month, during a special MCD meeting to pass the budget, the House passed three resolutions against the sealing drive.

This included a private member resolution by AAP councillor Praveen Kumar to de-seal shops by presenting a case for the traders before the judicial committee, AAP leader and its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak had said. With this, the party had delivered on two of its 10 promises before the civic polls, he had claimed.

Mr. Kumar had said that the monitoring committee was intended to look into the concerns of traders, but the process moved very slowly and resulted in long pendency instead, resulting in many shops being sealed.

‘Only political’

However, Balwinder Singh, 48, said the resolution “seemed to have no effect”. The trader from a Rajinder Nagar-based LSC said the MCD lawyers did not argue in favour of de-sealing the shops.

Traders from LSCs in other areas, including Greater Kailash-II, Defence Colony and Hauz Khas, echoed similar views. Some others said that the resolution passed in the MCD “only seemed political”. Dinesh Madan from the Hauz Khas market said, “I would not call it a pro- or anti-trader stance, based on today’s presentation. However, this might lead to a happy situation. It is to be seen in the next hearing what [the MCD’s] ultimate plan will be. As of today, the MCD has stressed on points from the Master Plan for Delhi 2021, and other documents, and is trying to build a case against us.”

A senior official of the civic body said it is likely to “go slow on matters regarding the sealing”, and the implementation of the private member resolution is unlikely as it will be examined by the MCD Commissioner.

“We will act based on what the monitoring committee says. For now, all we can do is go slow on the matters regarding sealing. The traders are liable to pay conversion charges,” the official added.

Echoing the statement from the Mayor’s office, Mr. Pathak said, “We are examining as to why the resolution was not implemented, and we will hold accountable the officer responsible for it.”

When reached for a comment, Mr. Kumar said that “work is underway to ensure that the resolution is implemented” and a review meeting will be held for the same.