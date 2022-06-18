MCD’s public hearing drive gets 570 grievances since launch

Senior official denies campaign is replacement for former ward councillors

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has received 570 complaints since it started a daily public hearing campaign two weeks ago. Of the total grievances, only 95 of them have been resolved so far, according to the civic body’s statement on Saturday.

Types of complaints

A senior MCD official said complaints put forward by residents revolve around the likes of waste management, unauthorised construction and encroachments, among others, while only a few were dealt with immediately.

The official said that in the case of complaints that relate to encroachments and unauthorised construction, the process is long drawn due to the checks and balances which are time-consuming.

Filling vacuum

Most civic officials said that the move to hold daily public hearings – which take place for one hour at 14 locations each, including the MCD headquarters on Minto Road and 12 zonal headquarters – was to fill the vacuum created after the formal departure of ward councillors who were a crucial point of contact for residents to voice their grievances.

Manoj Tyagi (AAP), former ward councillor from East Delhi’s Khajuri Khas, said that residents continue to reach to him with their grievances. The frequency has doubled after the three erstwhile municipal corporations – North, South and East – were merged, he said.

Frequency doubled

“Earlier, I would get close to 25 calls a day from residents in the ward, now I get over a 100 calls per day. Their grievances are not being dealt with and I plan to attend the public hearings myself in order to ensure that there are actual solutions being provided,” said Mr. Tyagi who was also the former Leader of the Opposition at the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

However, the senior MCD official denied that public hearings were part of replacement for the councillors, adding that not all complaints were previously brought to light from the latter’s end.

“These hearings are also an open field for political activists and former councillors to come forward and inform the civic body about the public’s grievances. We [MCD] are trying to implement a system that is transparent but it is not a replacement for the councillors,” he said.