MCD’s internal revenue in 2022-23 likely to see a three-year high 

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which has been reeling under a prolonged financial crisis, is likely to report higher revenue figures this current fiscal compared with the previous three years.

This is because the municipality is reporting better property tax collection, which is the biggest source of revenue for the civic body, in 2022-23 than in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. (The revenue figures for the three erstwhile municipalities — North, South and East, merged into a unified MCD in May last year — were added for comparison).

The civic body’s internal revenue target for 2022-23 is ₹11,280 crore, of which it has already mopped up ₹5,706 crore. Of this amount, the contribution of property tax is ₹1,473 crore. The MCD aims to collect ₹3,850 crore in property tax this year.

“Our revenue from property tax will improve further, as we usually see an increase in the collection during the final months of every financial year. We are unlikely to achieve our targets this year, but we’re happy to note an improvement in our performance, even if it’s marginal,” said an MCD official.

In 2021-22 (till January 6), the municipality’s total revenue was ₹5,587 crore, while the figure for the same period in the current financial year is higher by 2.12%.

“However, the current financial year’s internal revenue collection (till January 6) is marginally less (0.14%) than what was collected over the same period in 2019-20. We are likely to surpass it. The comparison between these two years is crucial since 2019-20 was largely unaffected by the pandemic, while the following year saw our internal revenue hit by the pandemic-induced restrictions,” the official added.

