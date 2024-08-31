MCD zonal committee polls: nominations filed; AAP, BJP seek control of crucial panel

A total of 66 councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress filed their nominations for the posts of the chairperson and the deputy chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s zonal committees on Friday, the last day of filing nominations.

The zonal committee elections for the posts of the chairman and the deputy chairman for each of the 12 zonal bodies will be held on September 4.

The zonal committees are essential for the formation of the 18-member Standing Committee, which is the MCD’s main decision-making arm that has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.

The elections to the 18-member panel have been pending since the mayoral polls in March 2023 after AAP challenged the Lieutenant-Governor’s authority to appoint 10 aldermen (nominated members) to the MCD House in the Supreme Court.

On August 5, the apex court ruled in the L-G’s favour. Six members of the panel, three each from both parties, were elected by the MCD House at the time of the mayoral polls. Election for one seat, which was vacated by BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who won the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general election, will be held again.

The remaining 12 members are required to be elected by the zonal committees.

Parties’ strength

Taking into account the recent defections — of five AAP councillors who switched from AAP to BJP on August 25 and one of them who returned to AAP on Thursday — the BJP now has 111 councillors while AAP has 128 councillors in the 250-member House. The Congress has nine councillors, and the remaining two are Independent.

Given the current zone-wise break-up of the councillors, the BJP is poised to take the lead on five seats — Central, Keshavpuram, Najafgarh, Shahdra (South), and Shahdra (North).

The ruling AAP is also ahead on as many seats — Rohini, City-SP, Karol Bagh, West, and South. However, the votes of the 10 L-G-appointed aldermen may prove to be decisive on two seats — Narela and Civil Lines — where they could tip the balance in the BJP’s favour.

The anti-defection law, which punishes individual MPs and MLAs for leaving one party for another, is not in force in the civic body.

If the BJP wins more zones and takes control of the Standing Committee, a unique scenario will present itself in the MCD, a senior civic official said.

“It has never happened in the MCD’s history that the House has been ruled by one party and the Standing Committee by another. This will result in an unusual situation, which could disrupt the civic authority’s work,” said the official.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi is set to appoint a presiding officer to oversee the election process, which is done through a secret ballot.

More defections likely

Meanwhile, both AAP and BJP are working to strengthen their numbers further. “We are confident of winning the zonal elections. We also have our doors open for anyone who wants to join us in our fight against AAP,” said a senior BJP leader.

On the other hand, an AAP source said, “We are trying to bring back the councillors (who defected to the BJP) and are confident that some of BJP’s councillors will break away and support us.”

The source added, “We have planned to seek the help of the Congress and the two Independent councillors as well, but a final decision on the matter hasn’t been taken yet.” The source said the Congress’s support could give AAP the edge in the Central zone.

