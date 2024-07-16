MCD yet to clean area ahead of Muharram despite multiple requests, say Nizamuddin West residents

Residents of Nizamuddin West, which houses the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, said despite multiple requests, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not removed garbage and construction debris from the area, where thousands of people are expected to congregate on Tuesday and Wednesday to commemorate Muharram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syed Kashif Ali Nizami, who is in charge of the shrine, said every year during Muharram, two processions are taken out — one within Nizamuddin West and the other from the shrine to Karbala in Jor Bagh. This year, these processions are scheduled to be taken out on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively and between 30,000 and 40,000 people are expected to participate in them.

“Each year, well ahead of the procession, the area is spruced up. However, it is for the first time that despite repeated reminders, the area remains dirty,” said the shrine in charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have written to the area MLA and councillor, as well as to the MCD Commissioner, but to no avail. We have already obtained police permission to conduct the religious processions. But, God forbid, if an untoward incident happens here, who will be responsible,” he asked.

However, the area MLA Praveen Kumar (AAP) told The Hindu that he had visited the area on Saturday, following which the authorities began cleaning up the area. “We have also made arrangements to ensure no waterlogging happens in the area during the two days,” he said.

Former Mayor Farad Suri (Congress) said, “The MCD has always ensured that the area is cleaned up in time for Muharram. But, to my dismay, this year, potholes are clearly visible, garbage is strewn around the route, drains and sewers are overflowing, and trees have not been pruned.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had raised the issue with the MCD Commissioner, who forwarded his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner. However, he added, the problems remain largely unresolved.

Mohammad Qureshi, a restaurant owner and resident of Nizamuddin West, said, “We know about the recent religious event in U.P. where a lot of people died in a stampede. But even in the wake of this incident, the administration is not working proactively to prevent such an incident here by clearing the narrow pathways leading up to the shrine.”

When reached for comment, the MCD did not respond.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.