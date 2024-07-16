GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD yet to clean area ahead of Muharram despite multiple requests, say Nizamuddin West residents

Published - July 16, 2024 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Satvika Mahajan
The shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya.

The shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya. | Photo Credit: file photo

Residents of Nizamuddin West, which houses the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, said despite multiple requests, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not removed garbage and construction debris from the area, where thousands of people are expected to congregate on Tuesday and Wednesday to commemorate Muharram.

Syed Kashif Ali Nizami, who is in charge of the shrine, said every year during Muharram, two processions are taken out — one within Nizamuddin West and the other from the shrine to Karbala in Jor Bagh. This year, these processions are scheduled to be taken out on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively and between 30,000 and 40,000 people are expected to participate in them.

“Each year, well ahead of the procession, the area is spruced up. However, it is for the first time that despite repeated reminders, the area remains dirty,” said the shrine in charge.

“We have written to the area MLA and councillor, as well as to the MCD Commissioner, but to no avail. We have already obtained police permission to conduct the religious processions. But, God forbid, if an untoward incident happens here, who will be responsible,” he asked.

However, the area MLA Praveen Kumar (AAP) told The Hindu that he had visited the area on Saturday, following which the authorities began cleaning up the area. “We have also made arrangements to ensure no waterlogging happens in the area during the two days,” he said.

Former Mayor Farad Suri (Congress) said, “The MCD has always ensured that the area is cleaned up in time for Muharram. But, to my dismay, this year, potholes are clearly visible, garbage is strewn around the route, drains and sewers are overflowing, and trees have not been pruned.”

He said he had raised the issue with the MCD Commissioner, who forwarded his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner. However, he added, the problems remain largely unresolved.

Mohammad Qureshi, a restaurant owner and resident of Nizamuddin West, said, “We know about the recent religious event in U.P. where a lot of people died in a stampede. But even in the wake of this incident, the administration is not working proactively to prevent such an incident here by clearing the narrow pathways leading up to the shrine.”

When reached for comment, the MCD did not respond.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.