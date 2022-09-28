MCD yet to buy insecticides despite increase in dengue cases: AAP

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi 
September 28, 2022 01:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An MCD worker doing fumigation. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not yet bought insecticides despite dengue cases rising in the city.

In response, the MCD said that it has sufficient stock of insecticides and medicines to address the growing number of dengue cases in the city. 

Elaborating on its stock, the civic body stated that it has over 11,000 kg of Diflubenzuron, 8100 kg Temephos Granules, and 980 manually operated fogging machines, among others, as part of its “anti-mosquito” breeding measures. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“MCD would like to emphasise that there is no need to panic and with diligence and cooperation of citizens, the situation will be in complete control,” the civic body’s statement read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
disease
corporations
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app