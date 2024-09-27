ADVERTISEMENT

MCD wrongly overpowered, mandate stolen, says Kejriwal after BJP wins standing committee poll

Published - September 27, 2024 07:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress had boycotted the election. With this poll result, the BJP now has 10 members in the panel while the ruling AAP has only eight.

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the two-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi on September 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP has wrongly overpowered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and stole the mandate, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday (September 27, 2024) after the saffron party won the last vacant seat of the civic body's standing committee.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Kejriwal said that according to rules only the Mayor can convene a meeting of the MCD House but the Lieutenant Governor changed it and directed an additional commissioner of the civic body to do it.

"Is this election?" he posed and accused the BJP of resorting to "hooliganism".

The former Chief Minister claimed that as per the rule, a notice has to be sent to every councillor 72 hours before the meeting, but it was not followed.

In the election, the BJP's Sunder Singh got all 115 votes of the BJP councillors while the AAP's Nirmala Kumari did not receive any vote.

