MCD workers were used to ‘dark Diwali’ under the BJP: Mayor

November 12, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees who were used to a “dark Diwali”, waiting endlessly for their salaries and other dues, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power at the civic body are now celebrating a “Happy Diwali”, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Oberoi said municipal workers had to regularly stage protests demanding their salaries and bonuses under the BJP’s 15-year rule.

However, after AAP came to power after winning the civic polls in December 2022, the employees have been getting their salaries and other dues on time, she said.

AAP ended the BJP’s 15-year-rule in the corporation in the civic election last December.

