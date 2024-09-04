GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MCD ward committee election: AAP wins City SP and Karol Bagh Zones, BJP wins Keshavpuram

The long pending ward committee elections are being held for the first time after the unification of the MCD in 2022

Updated - September 04, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 12:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
City SP zone - Chairman - Mohd. Sadiq, AAP, Dy Chairman- Kiran Bala, AAP, One member to Standing Committee from Wards Committee - Puardeep Singh Sawhney, AAP

City SP zone - Chairman - Mohd. Sadiq, AAP, Dy Chairman- Kiran Bala, AAP, One member to Standing Committee from Wards Committee - Puardeep Singh Sawhney, AAP | Photo Credit: Satvika Mahajan

The 12 ward committee’s polls in Municipal Corporation of Delhi were held on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

The councillors voted to elect a chairman and deputy chairman for nine of the 12 zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for the standing committee, MCD’s highest decision-making body.

Delhi Commissioner, Mayor at odds over zonal committee elections

From the Karol Bagh zone, AAP councillor Rakesh Joshi was elected unopposed as chairman of the ward committee while Jyoti Gautam and Ankush Narang bagged the posts of deputy chairman and member of the standing committee since the BJP did not field any candidate.

Similarly, AAP candidates Mohd Sadiq, Kiran Bala and Punardeep Singh Sawhney were elected unopposed as chairman, deputy chairman of the ward committee, and member of the standing committee from City S.P. Zone in the absence of any candidates from the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in Keshavpuram unopposed.

In the Rohini zone, AAP won unopposed in two posts - Deputy Chairperson for Ward committee and Standing Committee member after the BJP candidates withdrew their nominations. In the post of Ward Committee Chairperson, the AAP won securing 14 votes out of 22, while the BJP candidate received 8 votes.

MCD zones Rohini, Najafgarh, West, South, and Central will vote between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the first floor of the agency headquarters in Hansraj Gupta Auditorium.

The remaining zones - Shahdara South, Shahdara North, Civil Lines, and Narela - will vote in Satya Narayan Bansal Auditorium on the second floor.

The long pending elections are being held for the first time after the unification of the MCD in 2022. Due to the political deadlock between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP, the polls could not take place and the matter became subjudice.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Delhi / election / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

