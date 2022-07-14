MCD trying to extort money, asking for house tax receipts since 2004: AAP

Completely wrong claim, says MCD official

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of adopting a new tactic to “extort money from Delhiites” by sending notices to people across the city asking them to submit house tax receipts since 2004.

Hitting back at AAP, the BJP said the statements were “misleading”.

“The BJP is looking for an opportunity to extort money through MCD by intimidating Delhiites for not submitting such old receipts. Even L-G and BJP leaders themselves will not be able to give house tax receipts for so many years,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said.

AAP urged L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena to revoke the decision and direct the officials concerned to initiate proceedings against only the defaulters.

‘40,000 notices’

Responding to AAP’s allegation, a senior MCD official said it was “completely wrong” to say that all residents in Delhi have been served with notices to produce tax receipts since 2004. The official said the civic body has issued close to 40,000 notices over the past year. The property tax department issues notices “only when there is no record of any particular financial year”, the official added.

“Moreover, issuing such notices is well within the ambit of the DMC Act and the taxpayers are asked to submit the tax receipts through email or WhatsApp and there is no need for them to come to office,” said the senior official.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “Every year MCD gives 15% rebate to encourage property owners to pay tax on time and also allows interest rebate on arrears. Same rebates are being allowed now and MCD is sending notices to apprise people,” he said but regretfully, AAP leaders are trying to mislead people.”.