MCD to resume payments on Monday as Mayor signs minutes of budget meeting

April 22, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi 

The minutes of the meeting were not signed for slightly over three weeks which resulted in the MCD having to function without an approved budget

The Hindu Bureau

MCD officials said Mayor Shelly Oberoi has completed the procedure on Friday.  | Photo Credit: File

A day after The Hindu reported that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stopped all financial transactions as the minutes of the budget meeting were yet to be signed by the Mayor, senior officials said Shelly Oberoi has completed the procedure on Friday. 

The civic body will resume all payments from Monday, MCD officials added.

The civic body’s annual budget was passed in the House on March 29. However, the minutes of the meeting were not signed for slightly over three weeks which resulted in the MCD having to function without an approved budget. To be sure, the deadline to approve the budget was March 31, which marks the end of a financial year.

The civic body passed its 2023-24 budget with an outlay of ₹16,023 crore with the highest allocation at ₹4,465.85 crore to the sanitation sector, followed by ₹2,847.82 crore for education and ₹3,335.84 crore for general administration..

