MCD to launch ‘tree census’, employ AI to map green cover

December 14, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will conduct a first-of-its-kind ‘tree census’ to enumerate and preserve the city’s green cover.

The census will be undertaken by the civic body’s horticulture department in two phases, Ms. Oberoi was quoted as saying in an official statement. Counting will be done in the first phase while locating and tagging trees using artificial intelligence (AI) will be done in phase two, it added.

The statement follows the budget speech in the civic body’s House last week, where MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti announced plans for usage of AI-based systems for providing better civic facilities.

The Mayor said the process will start in the next 15 days, adding that the initiative will enable easy identification as well as pruning of trees.

“This will also help in controlling illegal tree cutting... In order to cut any tree in the city, permissions from the forest department are required. On the basis of this information, plantation will be promoted in the area where there is less greenery. Based on the data, the department will make a plan for plantation and their maintenance,” the statement added.

A total of 84,143 trees and 2,36,092 bushy plants were planted till November under the Green Delhi Action Plan 2023-24, Ms. Oberoi said. Eight mini forests were created last year using a technique developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, while five more are on the anvil.

According to MCD data, the green cover of Delhi in 2013 was around 20% and the proportion is estimated to have increased to more than 23% at present.

Lakhs of saplings are planted every year by the Delhi government, which has set a target of increasing the green cover from 23% to 27% in the next few years

Review meeting

Ms. Oberoi also chaired a meeting of councillors and officials of the MCD’s south zone on Wednesday to take stock of the ongoing development works and civic issues.

During the meeting, she reviewed the condition of schools, streetlights, public toilets, parks, hospitals, roads, dhalaos (waste pre-processing centres) and drains across the south zone. The councillor also apprised the Mayor of sanitation issues, maintenance of parks, schools and community centres, illegal encroachment, as well as illegal parking.

Ms. Oberoi directed the officials to go on inspections with the councillors and resolve their issues on a priority basis. She also instructed them to take quick and probable action.