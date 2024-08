The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's ward committee elections will be held across its 12 zones on September 4, according to an official order.

The election will be held through secret ballot in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Regulations, 1958, it said. Councillors have time till August 30 to file their nominations with the municipal secretary.

The Ward Committees are essential for formation of the Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body of the MCD.

