MCD to hold daily public hearings
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday announced that it will hold public hearings at its headquarters and at all zonal deputy commissioner offices, on a daily basis to redress public grievances.
Officials said that the move was taken after the MCD observed residents paying frequent visits to its headquarters and regional offices for grievance redressal. The move is expected to help MCD improve its performance.
