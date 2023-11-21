ADVERTISEMENT

 MCD to hike minimum wages of its workers 

November 21, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to increase the minimum wages of its workers, a proposal which will be tabled for approval in its next House meeting, likely to take place by the month-end.

A civic body official said on Monday that the revised wages will be paid with effect from April this year, resulting in an increase in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers.

According to the proposal, unskilled workers will be paid ₹17,234 per month, including ₹442 as dearness allowance (DA). Currently, they get ₹16,792 per month in wages.

Similarly, the wages of semi-skilled workers have been revised to ₹18,993 per month from ₹18,499. They will be paid ₹494 in DA.

A skilled worker will get ₹20,903 every month, according to the MCD proposal. The amount includes ₹546 in dearness allowance. Currently, they are getting ₹20,357 per month.

Higher salary for clerks

Clerical and supervisory staff will also be receiving a hike in their salaries. According to the civic body proposal, the minimum salary for a non-matriculate employee will be increased to ₹18,993 per month. A matriculate employee will be given ₹20,902 and a graduate ₹22,744 every month once the proposal is passed in the MCD House meeting.

