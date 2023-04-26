HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD to elect its next Mayor today, AAP eyeing second win

BJP hoping to cause an upset despite numbers being stacked against it, fields Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, respectively; AAP retains Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad; Mukesh Goel to preside over polls

April 26, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal were elected in the mayoral polls on February 22, after three attempts to conduct the exercise were disrupted due to clashes between AAP and BJP councillors.

Incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal were elected in the mayoral polls on February 22, after three attempts to conduct the exercise were disrupted due to clashes between AAP and BJP councillors. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is geared up for fresh polls on Wednesday to elect a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the new financial year.

With a majority in the MCD House, the Aam Aadmi Party is confident of winning the mayoral elections for a second consecutive time. The Bharatiya Janata Party will be hoping to cause an upset, though the numbers are stacked against it, after it decided to contest polls on April 18 — the deadline for filing nominations.

For the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, AAP has retained incumbents Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad, while the BJP has fielded Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey, respectively.

AAP’s leader of the House, Mukesh Goel, will be the presiding officer for the polls. MCD officials are hopeful that the exercise will be completed smoothly.

Ms. Oberoi and Mr. Aaley were elected in the mayoral polls held on February 22, after three attempts to conduct the exercise were disrupted due to clashes between AAP and BJP councillors. Ms. Oberoi won by a margin of 34 votes and Mr. Aaley by 31 votes.

The clashes were triggered by the then presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma’s announcement that the 10 aldermen, nominated by the Lieutenant-Governor, will be allowed to vote in the mayoral polls. The decision was contrary to the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court.

At the end of each financial year, the MCD elects a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The Mayor’s office is reserved for women candidates in the first year and for scheduled caste candidates in the third year.

Related Topics

Delhi / local elections / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.