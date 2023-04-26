MCD to elect its next Mayor today, AAP eyeing second win

April 26, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is geared up for fresh polls on Wednesday to elect a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the new financial year.

With a majority in the MCD House, the Aam Aadmi Party is confident of winning the mayoral elections for a second consecutive time. The Bharatiya Janata Party will be hoping to cause an upset, though the numbers are stacked against it, after it decided to contest polls on April 18 — the deadline for filing nominations.

For the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, AAP has retained incumbents Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad, while the BJP has fielded Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey, respectively.

AAP’s leader of the House, Mukesh Goel, will be the presiding officer for the polls. MCD officials are hopeful that the exercise will be completed smoothly.

Ms. Oberoi and Mr. Aaley were elected in the mayoral polls held on February 22, after three attempts to conduct the exercise were disrupted due to clashes between AAP and BJP councillors. Ms. Oberoi won by a margin of 34 votes and Mr. Aaley by 31 votes.

The clashes were triggered by the then presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma’s announcement that the 10 aldermen, nominated by the Lieutenant-Governor, will be allowed to vote in the mayoral polls. The decision was contrary to the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court.

At the end of each financial year, the MCD elects a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The Mayor’s office is reserved for women candidates in the first year and for scheduled caste candidates in the third year.