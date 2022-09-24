MCD to deploy anti-smog guns to check air-pollution

The measures are part of the civic body’s winter action plan

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
September 24, 2022 00:15 IST

Anti-smog gun.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday announced several measures to control air pollution, which include deployment of 11 anti-smog guns and increased surveillance at 13 pollution hotspots in the city.

The measures are part of the civic body’s winter action plan, a senior MCD official said, adding that all the zonal deputy commissioners of the corporation have been directed to also ensure that the ban on the sale of firecrackers in the city is adhered to.

The 13 hotspots which will see increased surveillance include Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R.K. Puram and Okhla. The MCD has directed that small quantities of construction and demolition (C&D) waste could be disposed of at designated dumping sites.

The civic body added has deployed 52 machines to sweep an average of 1,560 km per day, while pairing the measure with the deployment of close to 200 water sprinklers to keep a check on air-borne pollutants. The road sweeping machines have been fitted with GPS to track their movement, an official added.

The official added that these measures are being taken as per the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

