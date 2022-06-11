MCD to conduct fresh drone surveys at landfill sites

June 11, 2022 21:40 IST

Move comes after L-G’s recent visit to the landfill sites; survey reports to be sent to him

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will conduct fresh drone surveys to assess the ground situation, height and progress of waste reduction at the city’s three landfill sites – Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur, said a senior official on Saturday.

The senior official said the move comes after Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s recent visit to the landfill sites. He added that deployment of drones will be done every two to three months, as per the L-G’s directions.

“Reports of the drone surveys will be sent to the L-G accordingly. A new team has been constituted as per the L-G’s directions, along with an action plan to monitor whether we [MCD] are achieving the targets to reduce and process the waste at the landfill sites,” said the official, adding that pilot drone surveys were previously carried out at the Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites.

Fund shortage

The official, however, highlighted that the issue of fund shortage will have to be addressed in order to ensure timely completion of work at the sites.

“Recently, the Centre had sanctioned ₹776 crore for projects focused on remediating the legacy waste at the three landfills. However, we require ₹1,800 crore in total. We have already mentioned that we will require the balance fund in order to avoid the shortfall that might affect the work,” said the senior official.

The official added that close to 10,000 metric tonnes of waste is generated from the landfill sites on a daily basis, while close to 6,000 metric tonnes is processed per day. “The shortfall in processing the remaining 4,000 metric tonnes is because fresh waste continues to be dumped at the landfill sites on a daily basis. This also affects the bio-mining process, which we need to speed up,” he said.

He added that the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at the city’s Ghazipur area is likely to be functional again from June 15, while the plan to set up another WTE plant in Bawana is in the works and is likely to take two to three years to execute.

Cleanliness drive

Meanwhile, the MCD announced that it has launched a special cleanliness drive for a 15-day period, starting Saturday, as per the L-G’s directions. The campaign will be held till June 26, every day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., across all 12 zones under the civic body.

“An action plan has been prepared to execute the work properly and by cleaning garbage material, scrap, debris, unusable items lying on roads, streets and their sides, central verge and other public places,” said the civic body.