Delhi

MCD to beautify 375 public spaces for G-20 summit

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will spruce up 375 public spaces, including 350 parks, with seasonal flowering plants as part of the civic body’s preparation for the G-20 summit to be held in the city next year. 

The civic body said that the flowering beds have been prepared for an “exotic variety” of plants to beautify which includes Alyssum, Calendula, Aster and Petunia, among others. 

Adding that the work is being executed based on directions issued by L-G V.K. Saxena, the civic body will also beautify nine roundabouts and 16 flyovers in the following areas: Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Kalkaji, Seelampur and Gokulpuri.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2022 12:58:50 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/mcd-to-beautify-375-public-spaces-for-g-20-summit/article65985000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY