MCD to beautify 375 public spaces for G-20 summit

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will spruce up 375 public spaces, including 350 parks, with seasonal flowering plants as part of the civic body’s preparation for the G-20 summit to be held in the city next year.

The civic body said that the flowering beds have been prepared for an “exotic variety” of plants to beautify which includes Alyssum, Calendula, Aster and Petunia, among others.

Adding that the work is being executed based on directions issued by L-G V.K. Saxena, the civic body will also beautify nine roundabouts and 16 flyovers in the following areas: Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Kalkaji, Seelampur and Gokulpuri.