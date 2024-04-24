MCD ties up with businesses, offers discounts to those who vote

April 24, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

In an attempt to increase voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had roped in several commercial establishments to offer discounts to customers who will cast their vote.

According to senior MCD officials, restaurants affiliated to the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) will be offering up to a 20% discount to dine-in customers who will cast their vote. Certain shops in malls like Select City Walk in Saket will also offer a similar discount.

“Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal will offer a 10% discount to shoppers who bear the indelible ink mark on their finger. The discount can be availed until May 27,” said an official.

Meanwhile, establishments in the West and Keshavpuram zone have also decided to mark down products by 10 to 30% for voters. Hotels like Radisson Blu in Dwarka have also been roped in, said the officer, adding that voters can avail of discounts up to 50% on lunch buffets and 30% on dinner buffets on May 25.