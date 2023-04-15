MCD teachers, sanitation workers will bring change in 1-2 years: CM

April 15, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party government plans to bring about a “healthy competition” to improve civic affairs through the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Speaking on his maiden visit to the MCD headquarters on Ambedkar Jayanti, the CM said that prior to his foray into politics — when he ran an NGO that worked with schools based in a slum cluster — Delhi government schools used to have poor infrastructure and their teachers faced heavy criticism.

“Today, in addition to the infrastructure of these schools, the same teachers are being appreciated. Similarly, teachers and sanitation workers with the MCD will work their magic and bring about a significant change in the next 1-2 years,” he added.

A total of 250 wards fall under the MCD, whose functions include running primary schools, hospitals, dispensaries and waste collection, among others. The civic elections in December 2022 saw AAP secure a clear majority after winning 134 seats and putting an end to the BJP’s 15-year rule at the civic level.

The CM highlighted the importance of education through the journey and writings of the late Dr. Ambedkar, who he said knew the role of education in lifting people out of poverty and bringing equality.

“If we give good education to our children, only then can poverty be removed and an impact be created. After entering politics, even I have seen how good education can change an entire family,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal also said that Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has proposed an annual award for “model” resident welfare associations (RWAs) that “do good work”.

“There should also be an award for best park, one for the best sanitation worker, sanitation inspector in each ward, among others. Many such awards will be instituted,” the CM added.