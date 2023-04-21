ADVERTISEMENT

MCD stops all payments as Mayor yet to sign budget document

April 21, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Officials say various departments are unable to allocate money for any work or disburse pending payments

Muneef Khan

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was elected the Mayor of the unified MCD in February this year. Her term ended on March 31. However, she will hold office till the fresh internal elections are held. | Photo Credit: file

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stopped all financial transactions as the Mayor is yet to sign the minutes of the meeting where the civic body’s annual budget was passed on March 29.

A senior MCD official said the Mayor must sign the meeting minutes before the deadline of March 31, which marks the end of the last financial year.

“Currently, the MCD is functioning without an approved budget which has brought work to a standstill. We don’t know why the Mayor has not signed the minutes of the budget meeting,” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was elected the Mayor of the unified MCD in February this year. Her term ended on March 31. However, she will hold office till the fresh internal elections are held.

When reached for a comment, the Mayor’s office did not respond.

The civic body passed its 2023-24 budget with an outlay of ₹16,023 crore. The lion’s share of the budget — ₹4,465.85 crore — was allocated to the sanitation sector, followed by ₹2,847.82 crore for education and ₹3,335.84 crore for general administration.

An MCD official said the various departments are unable to allocate money for any work or disburse pending payments. “The payments were stopped from Wednesday under various subheads, including day-to-day work,” the MCD official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US