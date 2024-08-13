GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MCD starts demolition drive in Bhalswa colony in north-west Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on August 13 began a demolition drive in north-west Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy colony; heavy deployment of security personnel has been made at the site

Published - August 13, 2024 12:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on August 13 began a demolition drive in north-west Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy colony

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on August 13 began a demolition drive in north-west Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy colony | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) began a demolition drive in north-west Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy colony against illegal encroachments and structures.

A heavy deployment of security personnel has been made at the site.

The MCD has identified 800 illegal structures in the area that have misused land allotted for dairy farming for residential and commercial purposes.

Watch: A year after G20 demolitions, New Delhi’s slum dwellers remain neglected

In a public notice last week, the civic body gave a three-day ultimatum to defaulters to vacate the encroached premises.

‘Prime Minister Modi ashamed of slums, wants to demolish them all in this biting cold,’ alleges Delhi Minister Atishi

It had said that enforcement action will be taken against all illegal and unauthorised constructions after the expiry of the deadline and a demolition drive will be carried out.

