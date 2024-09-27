GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi declares Standing Committee polls illegal ahead of elections today

The House has been adjourned till October 5

Published - September 27, 2024 12:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi speaks during a meeting for the election of the 18th member of the MCD Standing Committee, in New Delhi, Thursday (Sept. 26, 2024).

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi speaks during a meeting for the election of the 18th member of the MCD Standing Committee, in New Delhi, Thursday (Sept. 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

MCD Standing Committee polls for the sixth remaining members were postponed on Thursday (September 26, 2024) night after high-voltage drama, with AAP councillors protesting against security checks.

The elections were scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday (September 27, 2024) after an order by the MCD commissioner appointing an additional commissioner as the presiding officer.

However, Mayor Shelly Oberoi in a letter to the commissioner has declared the polls illegal and unlawful, stating it is her discretion to adjourn the meeting of the House and she has adjourned the House until October 5.

In her letter, quoting the DMC, she said that the Mayor is the presiding officer, if the Mayor is unavailable then the Deputy Mayor becomes the presiding officer and if they are also unavailable, then a councillor is appointed for the same, therefore, no other person can be appointed as the presiding officer.

Earlier on Thursday, following disruption over the frisking of councillors, the election was postponed by Ms. Oberoi. However, in a last-minute intervention, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena overturned the poll postponement and directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to submit a report by 10 p.m. Mr. Saxena directed that the Deputy Mayor be made the presiding officer for the poll if the Mayor refuses to hold it.

Six members of the 18-member panel, three each from the BJP and AAP, were elected by the MCD House right after the mayoral polls in March 2023. The remaining members were elected through the zonal committee polls, which were held last week. The BJP won the posts of Standing Committee member in seven of the 12 zonal committees, while AAP emerged victorious in five. Thursday’s poll was necessitated after the seat was vacated by BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who won the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general election.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.