MCD Standing Committee poll likely on September 26 

Published - September 11, 2024 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

MCD House in action. | Photo Credit: file photo

The election for the last remaining seat on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s Standing Committee will likely be held on September 26, an official said on Tuesday. The poll was necessitated after the seat was vacated by BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who won the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general election.

Six members of the 18-member panel, three each from the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), were elected in March 2023. The remaining 12 members were elected through last week’s zonal committee polls in which the BJP won seven posts and AAP the remaining five.

A win for the BJP in the Standing Committee poll would ensure its control over the civic body’s main decision-making arm that has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore while a victory for AAP would help it equalise and push for a draw of lots to select the panel’s chairperson and deputy chairperson.

