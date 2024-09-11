GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD Standing Committee poll likely on September 26 

Published - September 11, 2024 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
MCD House in action.

MCD House in action. | Photo Credit: file photo

The election for the last remaining seat on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s Standing Committee will likely be held on September 26, an official said on Tuesday. The poll was necessitated after the seat was vacated by BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who won the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general election.

Six members of the 18-member panel, three each from the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), were elected in March 2023. The remaining 12 members were elected through last week’s zonal committee polls in which the BJP won seven posts and AAP the remaining five.

A win for the BJP in the Standing Committee poll would ensure its control over the civic body’s main decision-making arm that has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore while a victory for AAP would help it equalise and push for a draw of lots to select the panel’s chairperson and deputy chairperson.

Published - September 11, 2024 12:57 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / election / politics / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.