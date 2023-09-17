MCD selects 158 spots to dump debris as Swachh survey looms 

September 17, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified 158 sites for the dumping of construction and demolition waste, a decision projected by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party as a step in the direction to make the city cleaner.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the ruling party of misleading people by claiming that they (AAP) are setting up such sites when these spots have been in existence for decades.

The decision has come as the Swachh Survekshan conducted every year by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is round the corner. Results of it are declared towards the end of the year.

Making the city cleaner was one of the guarantees AAP had given to city residents ahead of the civic body elections last year.

The party’s MCD incharge Durgesh Pathak on Saturday told reporters that the entire civic body is working aggressively to solve the city’s garbage situation. He said they had run a pilot project to tackle the construction and demolition waste in west Delhi for three months and it had “remarkable results”.

The BJP slammed AAP over its claims on cleanliness, alleging that it has not been able to clear even 20% of the city’s massive landfill sites. BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh said claiming that the creation of the sites to dump construction debris is a new initiative is wrong as 12 zones of the city already have such sites.

