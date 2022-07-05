MCD seizes over 1,450 kg of banned single-use plastic

July 05, 2022 22:38 IST

1,471 establishments were inspected in the last five days

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has seized over 1,450 kg of banned single-use plastic (SUP) from stockists and sellers in the last five days, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) data show.

The DPCC also conducted 192 inspections on manufacturers of SUP, but none were found to be making the banned 19 SUP items, as per the data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DPCC, however, has imposed a fine of ₹12 lakh on six manufacturing units for operating without the required consent from the DPCC.

Imposed penalty

The MCD had inspected 1,471 establishments in the last five days and imposed a penalty of at least ₹53,500 while making the seizure of 1,481.30 kg of banned SUP. More data from the MCD on penalty is awaited, an official said.

The government has taken strict action against people who violate a ban on 19 SUP, the official said. Separate teams were formed by the DPCC, Revenue Department, and the MCD to conduct the inspections to impose the ban.

The 19 SUP items which were banned from July 1 across the country, include plastic cups, spoons, forks, knives, straws and plates among other things.