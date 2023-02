February 21, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi

: Close to 7000 kilograms of single-use plastic (SUP) was seized by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the first 20 days of February, as part of a campaign launched by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. The seized items include plastic flags, candy sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups and glasses. The civic body added that it has constituted zonal-level enforcement teams to prevent the sale and usage of SUP items.