MCD seeks date from L-G to convene House, hold mayoral polls

December 09, 2022 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials will approach the Lieutenant-Governor on Friday to seek a date to convene the civic body’s first House meeting, municipal secretary Bhagwan Singh told The Hindu on Thursday.

It will be in this meeting that the newly-elected councillors will be administered the oath and elections for the city’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held, he added.

Mr. Singh said the civic body received the notification from the State Election Commission (SEC) regarding the MCD poll results on Thursday evening. So, the letter requesting the L-G to fix the date, time and venue for the councillors’ oath-taking ceremony as well as the schedule for the mayoral elections will be sent on Friday.

However, an SEC official said the notification was sent to the municipality during working hours on Thursday.

The MCD poll results on Wednesday saw the AAP emerge victorious with 134 seats, putting an end to the BJP’s 15-year term at the three erstwhile civic bodies (now unified).

However, with 104 councillors, the BJP is still hopeful of having a say in the elections for Delhi’s next Mayor.

