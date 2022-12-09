MCD seeks date from L-G to convene House, hold mayoral polls

December 09, 2022 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the MCD headquarters in Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials will approach the Lieutenant-Governor on Friday to seek a date to convene the civic body’s first House meeting, municipal secretary Bhagwan Singh told  The Hindu on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be in this meeting that the newly-elected councillors will be administered the oath and elections for the city’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held, he added.

Mr. Singh said the civic body received the notification from the State Election Commission (SEC) regarding the MCD poll results on Thursday evening. So, the letter requesting the L-G to fix the date, time and venue for the councillors’ oath-taking ceremony as well as the schedule for the mayoral elections will be sent on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, an SEC official said the notification was sent to the municipality during working hours on Thursday.

The MCD poll results on Wednesday saw the AAP emerge victorious with 134 seats, putting an end to the BJP’s 15-year term at the three erstwhile civic bodies (now unified).

However, with 104 councillors, the BJP is still hopeful of having a say in the elections for Delhi’s next Mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US