MCD seals 24 residential properties used for drug peddling, errant buildings face demolition

Action comes after L-G’s April 27 direction to demolish such buildings; drug trafficking an international design to weaken the country: Saxena

June 18, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified and sealed 25 “drug trafficking hotspots” in the city which now face demolition, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

Of these, 24 are residential properties. These properties were found to be used for peddling drugs either through the property owners or other occupants, the officials added.

To send a strict message against drug trafficking in the city, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on April 27 had directed the agencies concerned to seal properties/buildings that are being used to peddle drugs and begin proceedings to demolish those.

Seven properties have been sealed by the civic body on the recommendations of Delhi Police in Shahdara (North) zone and four each in Central and Narela zones, among others, the officials said.

‘Cancel vehicle permits’

At the 5th meeting of the State Level Committee of National Narcotics Coordination in April, the L-G had also directed the Transport Department to make necessary provisions to cancel the permits of vehicles used in trafficking drugs. Exhorting the law-enforcement agencies to work in mission mode to fight the menace, the L-G had said that drug trafficking “was not just a petty criminal act, but an international design to weaken the country”.

In May, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and district units launched ‘Operation Kawach’ to apprehend persons involved in drug trade and consumption.

The joint operation with 80 teams and 1,000 personnel was carried out with undercover officers and intelligence surveillance, said Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

