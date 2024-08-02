MCD sealed 25 illegal basements, served show cause to 17 owners: Report

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 25 basements that were illegally operating as coaching centres, offices, or other commercial entities in different parts of the city from July 28 to July 31, according to official data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body issued show cause notices to 17 property owners in the period, the report stated.

The action was taken against establishments in central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar and west Delhi's Patel Nagar and Ranjeet Nagar localities, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Old Rajinder Nagar alone, 18 such basements were sealed on the Bara Bazar Marg stretch, as per the data.

A total of 15 properties faced the action in these three areas, seven of which were in Old Rajinder Nagar alone.

About 185 properties were surveyed by the MCD during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body said sealing action was taken against the basements for being used for commercial purposes in contravention of law.

The MCD had on Thursday ordered a survey of buildings with basements, open hanging wires, and old barrels catering to the combined drainage system across the city.

The order came in the wake of the Rajinder Nagar tragedy where three IAS aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.