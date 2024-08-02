ADVERTISEMENT

MCD sealed 25 illegal basements, served show cause to 17 owners: Report

Updated - August 02, 2024 02:34 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 02:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The civic body issued show cause notices to 17 property owners in the period

PTI

Representational image of DCP Central M. Harshavardhan and Additional DCP Sachin Sharma at the spot where 3 UPSC aspirants lost their lives after the flooding in the coaching institute basement in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 25 basements that were illegally operating as coaching centres, offices, or other commercial entities in different parts of the city from July 28 to July 31, according to official data.

The civic body issued show cause notices to 17 property owners in the period, the report stated.

The action was taken against establishments in central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar and west Delhi's Patel Nagar and Ranjeet Nagar localities, it said.

In Old Rajinder Nagar alone, 18 such basements were sealed on the Bara Bazar Marg stretch, as per the data.

A total of 15 properties faced the action in these three areas, seven of which were in Old Rajinder Nagar alone.

About 185 properties were surveyed by the MCD during the period.

The civic body said sealing action was taken against the basements for being used for commercial purposes in contravention of law.

The MCD had on Thursday ordered a survey of buildings with basements, open hanging wires, and old barrels catering to the combined drainage system across the city.

The order came in the wake of the Rajinder Nagar tragedy where three IAS aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre.

