GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD sealed 25 illegal basements, served show cause to 17 owners: Report

The civic body issued show cause notices to 17 property owners in the period

Updated - August 02, 2024 02:34 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 02:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of DCP Central M. Harshavardhan and Additional DCP Sachin Sharma at the spot where 3 UPSC aspirants lost their lives after the flooding in the coaching institute basement in New Delhi on Sunday.

Representational image of DCP Central M. Harshavardhan and Additional DCP Sachin Sharma at the spot where 3 UPSC aspirants lost their lives after the flooding in the coaching institute basement in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 25 basements that were illegally operating as coaching centres, offices, or other commercial entities in different parts of the city from July 28 to July 31, according to official data.

The civic body issued show cause notices to 17 property owners in the period, the report stated.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: SUV driver was implicated due to over enthusiasm, says court while granting him bail

The action was taken against establishments in central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar and west Delhi's Patel Nagar and Ranjeet Nagar localities, it said.

In Old Rajinder Nagar alone, 18 such basements were sealed on the Bara Bazar Marg stretch, as per the data.

A total of 15 properties faced the action in these three areas, seven of which were in Old Rajinder Nagar alone.

About 185 properties were surveyed by the MCD during the period.

The civic body said sealing action was taken against the basements for being used for commercial purposes in contravention of law.

The MCD had on Thursday ordered a survey of buildings with basements, open hanging wires, and old barrels catering to the combined drainage system across the city.

The order came in the wake of the Rajinder Nagar tragedy where three IAS aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.