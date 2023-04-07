HamberMenu
MCD schools to be upgraded on lines of Delhi Govt. schools: Kejriwal

April 07, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting with Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting with Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday said infrastructure of schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi “will be scaled up to world-class levels within the next five years”. 

In a meeting, which was attended by the MCD Commissioner and Mayor, among others, Mr. Kejriwal said a significant overhaul was required in the civic body’s education system, “similar to what was done in Delhi government schools”. 

Mr. Kejriwal also reviewed the status of clearing the city’s three sanitary landfills — at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur — and expressed concerns over “the slow pace of progress”. He has directed MCD officials to form an action plan on landfill management within 15 days. 

The Chief Minister noted that the waste processing capacity at the Okhla and Bhalswa landfills was yet to reach the target of 10,000 metric tonnes per day. Shortcomings were also observed at the Ghazipur landfill. “If the MCD is unable to handle wet waste on its own, it can take the help of Delhi Jal Board’s biodigester system. Whatever wet waste is collected by the MCD can be sent to the DJB for better processing.”

Talking about MCD schools, Mr, Kejriwal highlighted that the civic body has a total of 1,578 schools that cater to the education needs of 8.76 lakh children. Around 342 schools are run in two shifts while 126 schools do not function out of permanent structures. MCD officials have been directed to deploy estate managers, IT assistants and security guards in all schools.

“The teachers and principals of MCD need motivation. A joint training of MCD and Delhi Government schools’ principals should be scheduled soon. MCD’s education department should also visit Delhi Government’s schools to understand the kind of quality we aim to develop,” he said.

