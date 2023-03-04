ADVERTISEMENT

MCD schools in poor shape: CM; BJP blames Delhi govt.

March 04, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Chief Minister said that AAP, which won a majority in the recently held civic polls, would now work on fixing the quality of the MCD schools.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP government has managed to bridge the gap between the city’s private and government schools. He added that the party will now focus on fixing the quality of the MCD-run schools. “We have around 1,800 MCD schools and they are in a very bad condition,” the CM said. In response, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said, “90% of the MCD schools are in better shape than those run by the Delhi government. Whatever little problems the MCD schools faced over the last eight years were due to lack of funds from the Kejriwal government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US