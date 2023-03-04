MCD schools in poor shape: CM; BJP blames Delhi govt.

March 04, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP government has managed to bridge the gap between the city’s private and government schools. He added that the party will now focus on fixing the quality of the MCD-run schools. “We have around 1,800 MCD schools and they are in a very bad condition,” the CM said. In response, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said, “90% of the MCD schools are in better shape than those run by the Delhi government. Whatever little problems the MCD schools faced over the last eight years were due to lack of funds from the Kejriwal government.”