MCD sanitation workers’ June salary credited on July 1

July 05, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

Former EDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh hits back saying salaries were paid on time during his tenure; AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak says pay used to be delayed by several months during BJP rule

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and the party’s MCD in-charge Dugesh Pathak addressing reporters on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday said the salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation workers for June were credited on July 1, adding that they received their pay on the first day of the month for the first time in 15 years.

At a press conference, Ms. Oberoi said, “Earlier, during the BJP’s tenure, salaries of safai karamcharis [sanitation workers] would be transferred 2-3 months late, and never on the first of the month.”

Refuting the Mayor’s claim, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh said that sanitation workers were paid on time even during his tenure as Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said staff salaries used to be delayed by several months during the BJP’s 15-year rule in the MCD, adding that the civic body’s “overall condition has been severely affected by the BJP’s rampant corruption.”

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “It is the responsibility of the Mayor and the MCD administration to pay salaries to the municipal workers and only the leaders of propaganda-based parties like AAP can hold press conferences to claim paying salaries to employees as their achievement.”

