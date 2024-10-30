GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD sanitation workers got salaries, Deepavali bonus before month-end under AAP: Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged that salaries were frequently delayed by six to eight months during the previous BJP rule in the MCD

Published - October 30, 2024 02:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, addresses a press conference in New Delhi on October 30, 2024.

AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, addresses a press conference in New Delhi on October 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) claimed that all MCD sanitation workers have received their salaries, along with a Deepavali bonus, before the end of the month for the first time.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Mr. Kejriwal announced that ₹23 crore in Deepavali bonuses and salaries have been credited into the accounts of around 64,000 sanitation workers.

He alleged that salaries were frequently delayed by six to eight months during the previous BJP rule in the MCD and often required protests by workers.

"During BJP's tenure, corruption was rampant and employees had to struggle for their dues. Under AAP, in the past two years, salaries are credited in the first week of every month, and no sanitation worker has had to protest," Mr. Kejriwal claimed.

"Keeping in view the upcoming Deepavali festival, all 64,000 sanitisation workers have already got their salary before the month so that they can celebrate with their families. Along with this, Deepavali bonus of ₹23 crore has also been distributed.

"This is the first time in the history of the MCD that employees have got their salaries before the month-end," he added.

Published - October 30, 2024 02:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Deepavali / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.