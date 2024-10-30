MCD sanitation workers got salaries, Deepavali bonus before month-end under AAP: Kejriwal

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) claimed that all MCD sanitation workers have received their salaries, along with a Deepavali bonus, before the end of the month for the first time.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Mr. Kejriwal announced that ₹23 crore in Deepavali bonuses and salaries have been credited into the accounts of around 64,000 sanitation workers.

He alleged that salaries were frequently delayed by six to eight months during the previous BJP rule in the MCD and often required protests by workers.

"During BJP's tenure, corruption was rampant and employees had to struggle for their dues. Under AAP, in the past two years, salaries are credited in the first week of every month, and no sanitation worker has had to protest," Mr. Kejriwal claimed.

"Keeping in view the upcoming Deepavali festival, all 64,000 sanitisation workers have already got their salary before the month so that they can celebrate with their families. Along with this, Deepavali bonus of ₹23 crore has also been distributed.

"This is the first time in the history of the MCD that employees have got their salaries before the month-end," he added.