MCD sanitation workers call off indefinite strike 

Several sanitation workers under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday called off their indefinite strike over demands of regularising their services after reaching an agreement with the civic body officials.

The strike, which began on Friday, intensified in the early hours of Saturday after the workers refused to collect waste and sweep the streets across multiple parts of the city, adding that the MCD had given them “empty promises for over 20 years” regarding their demands. MCD Safai Karmachari Union president Sant Lal Chawariya said over 10,000 sanitation workers – who are working on a contractual and permanent basis – were part of the indefinite strike.

The MCD, in a press note, said that it has instructed all its zonal deputy commissioners to start the paperwork for regularisation of sanitation workers that were engaged on compassionate grounds from April 1, 2003 onwards.