MCD roads in bad shape, Delhi Mayor tells Municipal Commissioner, seeks reply

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to submit within two days a status report on the state of the Capital’s roads under the civic body’s jurisdiction. In a letter to Mr. Kumar, the Mayor said damaged roads contribute to air pollution in the city.

“It has come to my notice that most of the MCD’s roads in colonies all over Delhi are in serious disrepair. Not only is this making travel difficult for the residents, but it has also put residents at increased risk of accidents due to potholes,” stated Ms. Oberoi, adding that not carrying out routine construction and maintenance work is “unacceptable”.

She also sought a detailed report on the allocations for road projects in the current financial year, funds spent so far, and details about unspent funds.